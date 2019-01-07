T-Shirt Collaboration Between L’Arche Hearts and Hands and Antigonish Company Declared a Success

An Antigonish student-led company says it’s pleased with a recent collaboration with L’Arche Hearts and Hands.

In the run up to last summer’s Special Olympics National Games, Canvas Clothing Company produced t-shirts featuring work by artists from the Hearts and Hands program. Three t-shirts designs were made, featuring work from Tommy Landry, Kelly Farrell and Anthony Burns. Company President and Dr. JH Gillis Grade 12 student Sam Silver says Canvas Clothing and L’Arche are pleased with the results.

Recently the company presented L’Arche with a cheque for 500 dollars, which represents 20 per cent of the profits from the sale of the t-shirts. Silver says it’s looking at new product lines and working with other organizations, perhaps with L’Arche again.