T. Thomason Chosen to Release a Single in the CTV Music Competition “The Launch”

A musician with local roots has become the second chosen artist to release a new original song

on CTV’s reality music competition “The Launch”.

T. Thomason, who grew up in Antigonish and now lives in Halifax was chosen by a panel of judges including music producer Alex Hope and celebrity mentor Sarah MacLaughlan to record the new original single “Hope”.

The second single from the music series was released to radio stations across the country following last night’s broadcast. Five artists were featured on the show, and two including Thomason and Trevor LaRose of Mississauga, Ontario performed the song in front of a live studio audience. Thomason’s version of the song was chosen to be launched.