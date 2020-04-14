Takeover Offer Withdrawn to Owner of Bear Head LNG

An ownership change of the proposed Bear Head LNG facility is off. In February, the current owner, Australia-based company Liquefied Natural Gas Limited anounced it had received a takeover offer from a Singapore-based firm LNG9. Under the terms of the deal LNG9 would acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of LNGL and potentially take the company private. The board of directors of LNGL had recommended acceptance of the deal to shareholders.

However LNGL says the takeover bid has been withdrawn for now, but LNG9 remains interested in acquiring all or a material part of its assets. The two sides will continue to work towards a mutually acceptable transaction.

Late last year, Bear Head LNG renewed its permit to construct the proposed facility with provincial regulators. The Utility and Review Board granted an extension on its permit to construct. It was due to expire at the end of 2019. The new permit expires on December 31st, 2022