Tamara Young wins tight race for Chief of Pictou Landing First Nation; Four new Members of Bound Council elected

Members of the Pictou Landing First Nation have chosen their chief and band council in an election held Tuesday.

It was a close race for Chief, with Tamara Young declared the winner, just five votes more than second place challenger Hubert Nicholas. There were four candidates on the ballot for Chief.

There are a lot of new faces on band council. New council members are Derek Francis, Katie Paul, Donald Francis and Crystal Denny. Re-elected to another term are April Nicholas and Dominic Denny. A total of 25 candidates were on the ballot for band council