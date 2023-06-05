Tanya Felix Settling In to New Role as Executive Director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director.

Tanya Felix assumed the role in April. Prior to her appointment, she was co-director of the

Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. Prior to that Felix worked with a private investor, primarily involved in real estate development and other joint ventures.

Felix admits it has been quite a change for her, but is drawing on some of her previous experience in economic development including the Strait Highlands Regional Development Agency.

Felix says one of the highlights with the Chamber since she began was the Annual General Meeting and Business Awards, a key event for the organization.

Felix also just returned from the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce meetings in Charlottetown. Felix says there are a number of takeaways from the session.

Felix says it appears as we emerge from the pandemic Atlantic Canada has fared rather well compared with the rest of the country.