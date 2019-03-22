Bumper to Bumper
Tax Rates Rise in Guysborough District Municipality

The tax rates are up again.

For the second year in a row, council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough raised

Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts

the residential and commercial tax rates by five cents each. The residential tax rate now sits at 71 cents per $100 of assessment while the commercial rate sits at $2.68 per $100 of assessment.

Warden Vernon Pitts said the increase was needed to make up for a loss of revenue because of the decommissioning of the Sable offshore project.  The decommissioning left the county with a shortfall of around $1 million last year and this year it was around $900,000.

He also noted the residential rate is still the lowest in the province.

The warden said council has been planning for this for a while, noting this and last year’s increases were part of a five year plan. Pitts said things can change over the course of 12 months but council doesn’t foresee a similar increase next year.