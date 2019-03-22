Tax Rates Rise in Guysborough District Municipality

The tax rates are up again.

For the second year in a row, council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough raised

the residential and commercial tax rates by five cents each. The residential tax rate now sits at 71 cents per $100 of assessment while the commercial rate sits at $2.68 per $100 of assessment.

Warden Vernon Pitts said the increase was needed to make up for a loss of revenue because of the decommissioning of the Sable offshore project. The decommissioning left the county with a shortfall of around $1 million last year and this year it was around $900,000.

He also noted the residential rate is still the lowest in the province.

The warden said council has been planning for this for a while, noting this and last year’s increases were part of a five year plan. Pitts said things can change over the course of 12 months but council doesn’t foresee a similar increase next year.