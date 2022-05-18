Tax Rates Rise in Town of Pictou

After twelve years, the pressures of increasing costs led to a small rise in tax rates for the town of Pictou. At Monday night’s monthly meeting, council passed an operating budget of $6.56 million. Residential rates are up 5 cents to $1.69 per 100 dollars assessment. Commercial rates remain at $4.34 per 100 dollars assessment, with an additional 32 cents per 100 dollars for businesses within Pictou’s business improvement district.

Charges for sewer, curbside garbage collection and recycling also remain the same.

Councillor Shawn MacNamara noted that the increase is quite small, citing the example of a residential property assessed at $100,000 having their annual tax bill rise by fifty dollars. Councillor Dan Currie also noted that the carrying over of a surplus from last year helps to cushion the blow for residents.