Tax Rates Unchanged in New budget Adopted by Inverness County Council

Jun 25, 2024 | Local News

Inverness County Council is standing pat with its tax rates for the coming year.

Council recently approved its municipal budget, leaving the residential and resource tax rate unchanged at $1.05 per $100 of assessment and the commercial rate at $1.91.

 

In a release, the municipality says cost-of-living challenges were at the forefront of council’s mind, which is why maintaining taxes at the same rate for a sixth year was a high priority.

This year’s operating budget for the municipality totals $24.9 million. Mandatory contributions for policing, education and provincial roads amont to almost 32 per cent of the budget or close to $8 million.

One area of focus in this year’s budget is food security. Municipal staff are working on a strategic approach to propose to council to tackle this issue.


