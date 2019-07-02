Mac Motors
Teacher says Outdoor Education Projects results in additional positives at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet

A teacher at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet says projects associated with outdoor education have

Pizza Oven at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet

derived some additional benefits to both students and educators.  This past school year, students have built an outdoor skating rink and most recently a pizza oven next to its outdoor classroom and garden,  heated by charcoal.

Physical Education and Technology teacher Chris Demers  says he’s finding everyone has become more poised when

Some of the Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet students that built and maintain the school’s rink; (from left) Ethan Doiron, Dawson Hynes, Charlie MacDonald, Evan MacDonald and Ben Arsenault

facing a challenge in building a project.

Demers says it’s planning to enhance the pizza oven by adding a bread oven, by using the residual heat.  Last week, the school cooked 15 pizzas in an hour and 15 minutes.