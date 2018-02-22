Teachers vote in favour of Illegal Strike Action

Liette Doucet says that 93% of teachers voted Tuesday, but Doucet wants to have a meeting first: Nearly 83 percent of teachers from across Nova Scotia have voted in favour of illegal strike action, yet no action will be taken…yet. The Teachers’ Union President,Liette Doucet says that 93% of teachers voted Tuesday, but Doucet wants to have a meeting first:

She says if the union decides to take some kind of job action it will give parents enough notice to make alternate arrangements for their children, but she isn’t saying how much time that will be. The teachers’ union is not in a legal strike position, and Doucet said Wednesday they have not yet decided what form the strike action of its 9,300 members could take. Education Minister Zach Churchill says he wants to schedule further talks, but adds he has no interest in pausing reforms he wants in place by the fall.