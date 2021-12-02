Team Nova Scotia 3-and-1 at Canadian Curling Club Championships

Team Nova Scotia is 3-and-1 at the Canadian Curling Club Championships in Ottawa. The men’s foursome from the Bridgewater Curling Club, which includes Guysborough native and skip Nicholas Deagle and Antigonish County’s Jason van Vonderen at third won both of their games on Wednesday, beating Northern Ontario 10-1 and the Northwest Territories 8-5.

On the Women’s side, Team Nova Scotia from the Mayflower Curling Club is 2-and-2 after losing both of their games yesterday, 7-6 to BC and fell 8-7 to New Brunswick.