Team Nova Scotia’s Men’s and Women’s Canada Games Volleyball Teams to Spend This Weekend at St. FX University’s Saputo Centre

This Saturday and Sunday, Team Nova Scotia’s Men’s and Women’s Canada Games Volleyball squads will be in Antigonish for a training weekend in the main gym at StFX’s Saputo Centre. On the women’s roster is grade 12 Dalbrae student and River Denys native Hayley Ellis, an outside hitter for the team.

Closed training sessions will be Saturday and Sunday morning at the Saputo Centre, followed by afternoon intersquad scrimmages for the women on Sunday from 1-3pm and for the men from 3-5pm. These scrimmages are free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend in blue and white Nova Scotia colors and flags to support and cheer on the athletes in their quest for a medal at the games this August in St. John’s Newfoundland.