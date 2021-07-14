Tearmann Society for Abused Women names Rayann Toner as new Executive Director

The Tearmann Society for Abused Women in New Glasgow has a new Executive Director.

Society chair Jessie Parkinson says it has appointed Rayann Toner to the role. Originally from Trenton, Toner has more than 15 years experience in the violence against women and social justice sector.

Most recently, Toner was Acting Executive Director of the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter for three years. Prior to that, she was the shelter’s Operations Manager. Toner also served as Executive Director of the Pictou County Centre for Sexual Health and sat on several boards in Alberta and Nova Scotia, including the Tearmann Society.

A graduate of St. FX and St. Thomas Universities, Toner replaces the society’s retiring Executive Director Donna Smith.