Tearmann Society Planning Several Events, including a Fundraiser in December in the Lead-up to Christmas

Tearmann Society for Abused Women in New Glasgow is planning a couple of events this month to collect items and raise funds. The soicety operates a 15-bed shelter that supports women and children escaping domestic violence in Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties.

Society Board Member Sarah MacDonald, who is also chair of its Governance Committee and co-chair of the Fundraising Committee says one event is planned for this weekend, on Saturday, December 9th. It is called “Elves Filling the Shelves”

MacDonald says they will be joined at the fundraiser by society volunteers and staff and members of the Pictou County Weeks Crushers hockey team.

MacDonald says they are also planning a mail-out campaign. A Christmas appeal letter will be going out next week to local households.