Tearmann Society to launch Mail-Out Christmas Appeal this Week

Tearmann Society for Abused Women in New Glasgow is launching a fund-raising campaign this week. The society operates a 15-bed shelter that supports women and children escaping domestic violence in Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties.

Society Board Member Sarah MacDonald, who is also chair of its Governance Committee and co-chair of the Fundraising Committee says a Christmas appeal letter will be sent to many homes in Pictou County.

Donations can also be made online at tearmann.ca

MacDonald says they are grateful of the support from the local community over the years. However, she says the society is asking for a little more help. MacDonald says the rates of domestic violence continues to grow and as a result Tearmann is seeing more complex cases and have had to change some of the supports and services it provides.