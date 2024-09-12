Teenage Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Stellarton

The Stellarton Police Service is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred early this morning.

Police, EHS personnel and Stellarton firefighters were called to the scene on Bridge Avenue near MacKay Street at 4:15 am.

Investigators say a car travelling westbound on Bridge Avenue left the road and struck a power pole and then struck a large tree. The 15-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigator with the RCMP Provincial Collision Reconstructionist Unit visited the crash site.