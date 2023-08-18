Temporary Emergency Department Closure at Guysborough Memorial Hospital Announced

There’s a temporary closure today of the emergency department of the Guysborough Memorial Hospital. The closure came into effect at 7 this morning. The Emergency Department will re-open at 7 this evening.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctors or primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.