Temporary Causeway Built Connecting Durrell’s Island in Guysborough County to Mainland

Provincial Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal department officials say a temporary

causeway is now in place connecting Durrell’s Island to the mainland following the collapse of Tittle Bridge last week. The department made the announcement in a Twitter post yesterday.

The steel truss bridge near Canso fell as contractors were moving equipment to the site. Alva Construction was recently awarded the contract to replace the bridge and was in the early stages of their work when the bridge buckled. One worker was taken to hospital for observation.

The department says work continues on a new bridge that will open later this summer.