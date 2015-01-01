Temporary Closure at Eastern Memorial Hospital In Canso; Re-Opens Friday Morning

There’s another temporary closure this week of the emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

Officials with Nova Scotia Health say the E-D will be closed until 7 o’clock Friday morning.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, contact your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.