Temporary Closure at Eastern Memorial Hospital In Canso; Re-Opens Friday Morning

There’s another temporary closure this week of the emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.
Officials with Nova Scotia Health say the E-D will be closed until 7 o’clock Friday morning.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.
For non-urgent care, contact your family doctor/primary care provider.
For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.