TEMPORARY CLOSURE AT STRAIT RICHMOND HOSPITAL EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:00 a.m. The department reopens on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8:00 a.m. This closure is due to the unavailability of physicians to cover the shift. If you have an emergency, please call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, please call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.



