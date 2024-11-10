Temporary Closure of Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital extended to 7 pm Tonight

The temporary closure of the Emergency Department of Guysborough Memorial Hospital is being extended. The department initially closed at 6 am Saturday, with plans to re-open this morning at 7 am. However Nova Scotia Health officials now say the department will remain closed until 7 pm tonight.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.