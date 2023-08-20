Temporary Closure of Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department

There is a temporary closure of the Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. The department shut down at 7 pm Saturday evening. It reopens Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor or primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-42