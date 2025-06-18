Temporary Closure today of the Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital

There’s a temporary closure today of the Emergency Department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Officials say the ED will close this afternoon at 2, reopening this evening at 7.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.