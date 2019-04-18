Temporary Emergency Department Room Closures Announced for Strait Richmond Hospital

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced a pair of temporary closures of the Strait Richmond Hospital’s ER.

The first will see the ER close at 7 a.m. on April 20 and re-open at 8 a.m. on April 22. It will close again at 7 a.m. on April 24 and re-open at 8 a.m. on April 25. The authority said the reason for the closures is a lack of physician coverage.

Anyone with urgent medical needs is asked to call 911 and those requiring non-urgent care are asked to call their family doctor.

To speak with a registered nurse, call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.