Temporary Replacement Vessel being Sought for Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island Ferry Service

Efforts are underway to get Northumberland Ferries back to a two vessel service between
Caribou, Nova Scotia and Wood Islands, PEI.
The service has been reduced to one vessel, the MV Confederation following a fire in the engine room aboard the MV Holiday Island on July 24th.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says work is undeway to secure a temporary replacement vessel.
Fraser says a permanent vessel is in the works. He says funding for a new ferry for both the Northumberland Strait and for the Magdalen Islands was included in a federal budget a couple of years ago. Fraser says the ferry route is an important trade corridor to Nova Scotia.