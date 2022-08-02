Temporary Replacement Vessel being Sought for Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island Ferry Service

Efforts are underway to get Northumberland Ferries back to a two vessel service between

Caribou, Nova Scotia and Wood Islands, PEI.

The service has been reduced to one vessel, the MV Confederation following a fire in the engine room aboard the MV Holiday Island on July 24th.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says work is undeway to secure a temporary replacement vessel.

Fraser says a permanent vessel is in the works. He says funding for a new ferry for both the Northumberland Strait and for the Magdalen Islands was included in a federal budget a couple of years ago. Fraser says the ferry route is an important trade corridor to Nova Scotia.