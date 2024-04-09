Tender for Expansion of Cheticamp’s Foyer Pere Fiset nursing home Expected this Spring

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster announced the Foyer Pere Fiset nursing home in Cheticamp expects to issue a tender for expansion this spring with the hope of construction beginning in the fall.

MacMaster said the project was announced a long time ago, noting it is part of an effort to set up 2,500 new private nursing home rooms across the province. He explained the Foyer Pere Fiset expansion won’t mean more beds, but it will mean more rooms and more space for workers and caregivers.

MacMaster called it a great announcement for residents and the people working at the home.