Tenders expected to be Called Soon for New Glasgow Library Revitalization Project

Following the release of renderings for the New Glasgow Library Revitalization Project, organizers expect to issue a call for tenders for the work later this month, with the goal to start

construction in the late winter of 2024.

Fathom Studio presented renderings of the upcoming revitalization project to the New Glasgow Library and PARL Headquarters to the public at the library last Thursday.

A release from the town of New Glasgow states they expect the upgrade work to take between 12 and 18 months. A temporary location for the library and PARL headquarters has yet to be confirmed.

The library is set to become the New Glasgow Destination Centre, creating a welcoming space for community activities and programs for the northern region. The project will provide dedicated space for programs and services for seniors, newcomers, up-and-coming artists and non-profits. It will also update the facility’s heating and ventilation systems.

The federal government is investing $3.9 million in the project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, the province offered $2-million for the project, with the Town of New Glasgow providing $976,860 and the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library contributing $20,000.