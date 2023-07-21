Tentative Agreement for Province’s Nurses Announced

There’s a tentative agreement for the province’s nurses.

The Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions, which includes the four labour organizations that represent nurses,licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners says the deal was reached in a meeting with Nova Scotia Health, the IWK Hospital and a conciliator late yesterday. Details of the package haven’t been released.

The unions are now holding information sessions with their members with ratification voting starting as early as today.

If accepted, the contract would be retroactive to November, 2020 and will expire at the end of October, 2025.