Terry MacIntyre named New CEO of RK MacDonald Nursing Home

The RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigoninish has a new Chief Executive Officer. Terry MacIntyre, who has been with the nursing home since 2011, assumes the new role. MacIntyre began with the RK as the Director of Rehabilitation and later as Director of Clinical Services.

Prior to his work with the nursing home, MacIntyre was a physiotherapist with St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and in community outreach clinics in Sherbrooke, Guysborough and Canso. He also had a successful private practice, with a focus on orthopedics and geriatrics.