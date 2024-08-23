Terry Penny to Run for Antigonish County Council in District 2

Lakevale resident Terry Penny, announce her candidacy for the District 2 seat in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish in the upcoming municipal election.

Over the past two years Penny stated she attended county council meetings, immersing herself in the Municipal Government Act and gaining insights into the issues facing the community. With 35 years of experience in health and education services in leadership and management roles, Penny brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her candidacy. Believing that effective governance should prioritize the needs and concerns of the community, she stated she is committed to ensuring that every voice is heard in municipal decision-making.

Penny stated she looks forward to a positive campaign focused on collaboration, transparency, and accountability.