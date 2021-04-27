To give away: a lift chair in excellent shape. Please call 902-863-4225.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Richmond County Council wants to take a closer look at its tax rolls. http://bit.ly/3aIT3yp
As COVID-19 case numbers rise, the Town of Westville is changing its operations. http://bit.ly/3tY4DgW
Province identifies 96 New Cases of COVID-1911:11 am | Read Full Article
It’s another record day for new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Health and Wellness Department officials have announced there are 96 new infections, surpassing Monday’s record for the highest single day total of new cases at 66. There are 90 new cases in Central Zone, three in Eastern Zone, one in Northern Zone and […]
Clare Champoux named a Fellow of the International College o...10:24 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish resident has received a prestigious recognition by her peers in dentistry. Dr. Clare Champoux, who had a long-time dentistry practice in Antigonish has been named a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. Membership in the college, signified by the honourary title of Fellow is by invitation only. Those who receive the honour […]
Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season4:44 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season. You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or […]