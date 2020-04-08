Listen Live
A mix of snow then rain will greet the start of the long weekend in northeastern Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/39V0781
The Antigonish Highland Games won't be held this summer. The 157th edition of the games have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held in July, 2021. http://bit.ly/2Ro0z8e
St. FX Student Launches Pen Pal Project linking students wit...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
It’s an idea that connects St. FX students with seniors and local elementary and high school students in this period of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the brainchild of third year St. FX psychology and english student Alyssa Spridgeon. She calls her initiative the Xaverian Pen Pal Project. Spridgeon says like many St. FX […]
Fire in Pictou Deemed suspicious9:46 am | Read Full Article
On Sunday, a Pictou District RCMP officer located a structure fire at a business on Caladh Avenue in Pictou. The Pictou Fire Department attended the scene to extinguish the fire. The fire caused substantial damage to the building and police are investigating this fire as suspicious. Anyone with informaiton about the incident is asked to call the RCMP […]
Guard Gatluak James to join X-Men Basketball Program in the ...8:17 am | Read Full Article
The StFX men’s basketball men’s team added another recruit this week. Head coach Steve Konchalski has announced the commitment of 6’5” guard Gatluak James to the program for the 2020-21 season. James played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ont.,, previous home to X-Men associate head coach Tyrell Vernon. Prior to TRC, James […]