The 2026 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series Set For Antigonish

The 2026 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series is set to run this weekend in Antigonish.

Event organizer Randy Crouse said this is the third year for the two-day event. He said they invited all the challenger baseball programs in Atlantic Canada for a weekend of baseball along with other events like cross-fit, sledge hockey, swimming, a banquet, movie night and other things to help celebrate challenger baseball and each other. 14 different programs will land in town, bringing around 150 athletes. Crouse noted this is also the first year a team from Newfoundland will participate, adding this is the highest number of athletes taking part in the event’s history.

Crouse said a lot of work went into setting up the free event for participants, with plenty of fundraising, grant writing, along with volunteer and community support. Crouse thanked everyone who helped make the event possible.