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The 2026 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series Set For Antigonish

Jul 30, 2026 | Sports

The 2026 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series is set to run this weekend in Antigonish.  

Event organizer Randy Crouse said this is the third year for the two-day event. He said they invited all the challenger baseball programs in Atlantic Canada for a weekend of baseball along with other events like cross-fit, sledge hockey, swimming, a banquet, movie night and other things to help celebrate challenger baseball and each other. 14 different programs will land in town, bringing around 150 athletes. Crouse noted this is also the first year a team from Newfoundland will participate, adding this is the highest number of athletes taking part in the event’s history.  

Crouse said a lot of work went into setting up the free event for participants, with plenty of fundraising, grant writing, along with volunteer and community support. Crouse thanked everyone who helped make the event possible. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.