The 37th annual Scotia Days Festival in Mulgrave!

Friday, July 13

6:30 p.m. Robyn’s Run: Scotia Trail (by former shrimp plant). Kick off the Scotia Days Festival with a 5km walk/run along the trail. All running levels are welcome. Donations will be accepted in support of the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Register on race day. A limited amount of Robyn’s Run T-shirts will be available to purchase for $10 at the beginning of the race.

6:30 p.m. Paint Night with Linda Ryan: Legion Hall. Come paint a beach scene with Linda. Limited space. Pre-registration is required. Participants must give notice if not able to attend. Fee is $30/person, all supplies included. Cash bar available.

Saturday, July 14

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. MMEC Reunion: Mulgrave Gym. All youth are invited to join us at the Mulgrave Gym for a glimpse into the past and reconnect with your friends from MMEC. Have fun checking out the memorabilia, see if you can recognize anyone! Enjoy a BBQ and other treats. All are welcome for a free swim at the Pool at 1 p.m.

1 to 3 p.m. Sweet Shoppe Memories: Mulgrave Ice Cream Barn. All are welcome to join the Webb brothers for a chat about the Sweet Shoppe and enjoy a free ice cream!

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Steak barbecue: Legion Hall (all ages). Come and enjoy a prime rib steak, fried onions and mushrooms, baked potato, kernel-corn, a bread roll and coffee/tea. Purchase an advance meal ticket at the Legion from 10 to 11 a.m. same day or by contacting Joan at 227-5688 or just pay at the barbecue while the supplies last. $20 per meal.

6 to 9 p.m. Reunion Social, 9 to 1 a.m. Reunion Dance: Mulgrave Gym (Ages 19+). Enjoy an evening of both live and recorded music by Eastbound Entertainment. The Reunion social will be from 6 to 9 p.m., catch up with old friends and reminisce about the past. Dance the evening away from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Advance tickets are available for $10. ID’s may be requested.

Sunday, July 15

1 p.m. Mini-Cribbage Card Play: Legion Hall (Ages 19+). Get a partner and come to our regular Sunday afternoon mini-Cribbage Card Play. There are first, second and third place winners as well as Toonie Jars and special Bonus Pot. Fee is $7/person.

2 p.m. Reunion Ball Tourney: Athletic Field (Ages 19+). Calling all ball players and coaches from the past and present! Meet at the field for a fun ball tourney.

7 p.m. Ecumenical Service – Prayers and Praise by the Sea at the Marina. Join the St. Andrews Anglican Church for an Ecumenical celebration. Music and Prayers with a light lunch to follow.

Monday, July 16

10 to 11:30 a.m. Kiddie Fun: Marina (Ages 7 & Under). Pony rides & activities for children.

1 p.m. Youth Tennis Tournament: Tennis Courts (Ages 7+) meet for a fun tournament. Age divisions will be established at the event.

1 p.m. Seniors Washer Toss Tournament: Marina (Ages 55+). Teams of 2. $10/team. Cash prizes!

6 p.m. Memories of Mulgrave School: Mulgrave Gym. If you cannot make the reunion on Saturday night here is your chance to check out all of the memorabilia, pictures, year books and more that are on display. Walk the halls to reminisce about your school days. Enjoy coffee/tea and a sweet treat.

8 p.m. “Blind” 45 Card Play: Legion. 1st, 2nd, 3rd cash prizes, plus bonus pot. Fee is $7/person.

Tuesday, July 17

10 a.m. Story Walk: Look off. Families are welcome to join in the fun as we walk the trail to the library reading a story that is posted along the way. The walk will end at the library where we will read a story, do a craft, and enjoy light refreshments. All youth must be accompanied by an adult.

1 p.m. Adult Carpet Bowling: Mulgrave Gym. Meet for a fun carpet bowling tournament!

1 p.m. Youth Washer Toss Tournaments: Athletic Field (Ages 8-18). Teams of 2 meet for a fun tournament, $5/team of two for Ages 8-13 and $10/team of two for Ages 14-18 years. Cash prizes!

6 p.m. Adult Outdoor Volleyball Tournament: Athletic Field (Ages 19+) Teams meet for a fun tournament. Pre-register your team of 5/6 (at least 2 ladies) by calling the Rec. Dept.

6 p.m. Adult Washer Toss Tournament: Athletic Field (Ages 19+). Teams of 2 meet for a fun tournament. $10/team of 2. Pre-registration is required. First 20 teams to register. Cash prizes!

9 p.m. Kitchen Party: Fire Hall (Ages 19+). Grab a chair or dance up a storm and celebrate a good old fashioned kitchen party! Bring your instrument or singing voice and enjoy the open mic. Chicken wings & nachos will be available for purchase, while supplies last.

Wednesday, July 18

12 p.m. Seniors Social: Mulgrave Gym (Ages 55+). Enjoy a BBQ then try your hand at a game of cards. Registration is required. Admission is a donation at the door.

1 to 2 p.m. Pool Party & BBQ: Mulgrave Pool (Ages 7 & Under). Music and hot dogs provided.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pool Party & BBQ: Mulgrave Pool (Ages 8-12). Music and hot dogs provided.

4 to 5 p.m. Teen Pool Party & BBQ: Mulgrave Pool (Ages 13-18). Music and hot dogs provided.

7 p.m. TEEN Trivia Night: Mulgrave Gym (Ages 13-18). Teams (of four) will square off in a fun evening of Trivia! Fee is $5/person. Cash prize!! Pre-registration is required.

7:30 p.m. 45 Card Play: Legion Hall (Ages 19+). Our last 45 Card Play of the season. 1st,2nd, & 3rd place prizes, Toonie Jars and a special Bonus Pot. Fee is $7/person.

Thursday, July 19

1 p.m. Teen Outdoor Volleyball Tournament: Athletic Field (Ages 13-18). Meet for a fun tournament.

2 p.m. Senior Amazing Race: Mulgrave Gym (Ages 55+). Teams of two meet at the gym for challenges around town, this is not a FOOT race, motorized vehicles are permitted. Points will be awarded at each stop. $100 cash prize!

6 p.m. Market at the Mulgrave Marina: Marina & Venus Cove Park. Take part in the first Market of the summer with live entertainment by Three Finger Shot!! Browse the selection of market tables including crafters, home businesses and more.

6 to 7:15 p.m. Kiddie Dance: Fire Hall (Ages 7 & Under). Admission is $2. Canteen items and glow sticks will be available to purchase. Music by DJ!

7 p.m. Warm up to the Memorial Pool Tournament: Legion Bar (Ages 19+). $10/person tables included. 1st & 2nd cash prizes.

7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Preteen Dance: Fire Hall (Ages 8-12). Admission is $2. Canteen items and glow sticks will be available to purchase. Music by DJ!

9 to 11:30 p.m. Teen Dance: Fire Hall (Ages 13-18). Admission is $3. Music by DJ! Doors close at 10:00pm. Parents/RCMP will be contacted immediately if inappropriate behavior is displayed.

Friday, July 20

11 a.m. Family Roundup: Families gather at the Mulgrave Look Off to start your journey down the trail! You can bike or walk, it’s not a race. Stop at different locations to collect your animal cards. Prizes for the best set of animals! Helmets required for bikers. All ages welcome.

1:30 p.m. Nerf Wars: Mulgrave Gym (Ages 5-14). Ready, Aim, Fire! Ages 5-9 from 1:30—3:00pm & Ages 10-14 from 3:00—4:30pm, bring your nerf guns and darts (all initialed) for some target action fun! Safety glasses are mandatory. Parents must sign in their child if not staying.

7 p.m. Third Annual Ambrose DeCoste Memorial Pool Tournament: Legion Bar (Ages 19+). Partners gather for a pool tournament in honor of our late life-time member Ambrose DeCoste. 1st & 2nd place cash prizes . Tournament fee is $10 per person.

8 p.m. Trivia Night: Mulgrave Gym (Ages 19+). Teams (max of four) will square off in a fun evening of Trivia! Fee is $5/person. Cash prize for winners. Cash bar. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday, July 21

7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast: Mulgrave Fire Hall. Homemade pancakes and maple syrup made just for you. Non-perishables for food bank accepted. Organized by Mulgrave Town Council.

11 a.m. Parade: begins at the Fire Hall, down Murray St., down Stafford St., & Main St. to Venus Cove. Contact the Rec Depart. to pre-register your entry. Float prizes will be awarded in several categories. Start working on your float today and show your community spirit. Great items for auction following the parade at Venus Cove Park.

12 to 3 p.m. Community Fair: Exciting bouncers for kids ($5/bracelet). Crown & Anchor and snow cones are extra. A BBQ is available in support of the St. Andrews Anglican Church.

1 to 3 p.m. Memories of Mulgrave Schools: Museum. All are welcome to drop into the Museum to browse the pictures from our Loggie and McNairs schools, reminisce with all the year books from MMS. Enjoy strawberry shortcake, tea/coffee. Fee is $7

2 p.m. Horseshoe Tournament: Marina (Ages 16+). Partners gather for a fun horseshoe tournament. $10/team of two, cash prize for winners.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Adult Dance: Fire Hall (Ages 19+). Celebrate Scotia Days and have a great time at the Dance. Tickets $10/person. Music by DJ Gerald MacIntyre. Tickets will be available at the Mulgrave Town Office beginning Wednesday, July 18th at 8:30am, max 6 tickets/person. Limited amount of tickets will be available.

Sunday, July 22

1 p.m. – Mini-Cribbage Card Play: Legion Hall (Ages 19+). Last regular Mini-Cribbage Card Play. First, second and third place winners, Toonie Jars and a special Bonus Pot. The fee is $7/person.

7 p.m. Concert in the Cove and Fireworks: Venus Cove. Enjoy a free outdoor concert featuring Andre Pettipas from Andre and the Giants. An amazing FIREWORKS display to follow. A BBQ will be available. To register for an event you must call the Town Office (902)747-2243 or email heather.brennan@townofmulgrave.ca.