The 44th Seamen’s Memorial in Canso Set for Sunday

The 44th Seamen’s Memorial in Canso is set for Sunday at 2 p.m..

Hosted by the Canso Lions Club, the service will remember fishers who lost their lives while working in the fishery and draws attention to the hazards associated with the fishery and its importance to many Nova Scotia communities. Family members and residents will place wreaths on the memorial as a tribute. Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway member will join Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines MLA and municipal representatives during the service.

One of the organizers, Ray White say local boats will take the wreaths out to sea as a final tribute to lost fishermen and women on Sunday, August 16. The 2020 Memorial Service will follow health guidelines. Participants will practice social distancing and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Face masks are recommended.

In 1989 the provincial government proclaimed The Seamen’ Memorial Day Act setting the second Sunday in August as Seamen’s Memorial Day. The Canso Lions Club hosts the Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service at the Seamen’s Memorial site in Canso.

For additional information contact Lions Ray White 902-366-2785 or 902-870-2377 or Lion Cathy DeRabbie 902-366-2727 or 902-863-8953.