Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

The 45s card play scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Havre Boucher, is cancelled due to waxing of the floors at the centre.

Jul 22, 2024 | Local Events Cancellations


