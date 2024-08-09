The 48th Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service Runs on Sunday in Canso

The 48th Provincial Seamen’s Memorial service is set for this weekend in Canso.

Canso Lion’s Club memorial chair Ray White called it an important event to recognize, noting the historical association between Canso and the fishing industry, adding it gives families the chance to remember those who lost their lives while engaging in the fishery.

The service is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Seamen’s Memorial in Canso. Family members and residents will be able to place wreaths at the memorial as a tribute to lost fishers. The rain location is at the Canso United Baptist Church. On Sunday, August 18, the wreaths will be taken out to sea as a final tribute.

Anyone wishing to lay a wreath or make a donation can call Lion Cathy DeRabbie at 902-366-2721.

The Seamen’s Memorial in Canso was constructed in 1976 to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Incorporation of the Town of Canso by the Canso Lions Club with donations from the Lions and the community. The Seamen’s Memorial highlights four centuries of the fishing heritage of the Canso Area and contains numerous names of fishermen and women who have lost their lives while engaged in the fishery.