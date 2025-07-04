The 5th annual Transplant Trot taking place July 5 in Antigonish

The 5th annual Transplant Trot is taking place Saturday, July 5th at Columbus Field.

Kristofer Woods, Maritime director for the Canadian Transplant Association, said there will be a children’s run at 10:30, followed by the main runs at 11, with the options of a 5 km walk/run, or a 10 km walk/run. The Antigonish Kinsmen Club will provide a barbeque for all registrants.

Woods said it’s an opportunity for people to learn about organ donation, noting people with questions about the process can connect with donors and recipients. He also called it a celebration of the resilience that people have to overcome and navigate through in order to come out on the other end of a transplant.

People can register at tinyurl.com/transplanttrot or at the event.