The Aberdeen Hospital pleased with a new piece of equipment, and Optical Coherence Tomography Machine

The Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow is touting one of its latest pieces of equipment, an upgraded Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine.

Michelle Ferris, executive director for the Aberdeen Health Foundation, said the funding for the equipment came from donors to the foundation’s Jim Gogan medical equipment endowment, as well as support from the estate of J Doreen Bennett, who made a donation on behalf of her father, Roy J. Bennett, who served as Mayor of New Glasgow at the time of the hospital’s opening.

Ferris said the equipment is helpful because it offers the kind of testing needed to see an ophthalmologist , as well as part of the regular testing re quired for people with progressive eye conditions.

The OCT equipment replaced a machine that had supported patient care at the site for over 20 years. The foundation committed to the funding in 2024 and they picked up the OCT in 2025.