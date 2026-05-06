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The Aberdeen Hospital pleased with a new piece of equipment, and Optical Coherence Tomography Machine

May 6, 2026 | Local News

The  Aberdeen Hospital   in New Glasgow  is touting one of its latest pieces of equipment,  an upgraded Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)  machine.   

Michelle Ferris, executive director for the Aberdeen Health Foundation,  said the funding for the equipment came from donors to the foundation’s Jim Gogan  medical equipment endowment, as well as support from  the estate of J Doreen Bennett, who made a donation on behalf of her father,  Roy J. Bennett, who served as Mayor of New Glasgow at the time of the hospital’s opening. 

Upgraded Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) equipment at Aberdeen Hospital was made possible by a gift from J. Doreen Bennett, in memory of her father, Roy J. Bennett, Mayor of New Glasgow at the time of the hospital’s opening. From left to right: Tanya MacDonald, health services manager; Liz Sheppard, clinic clerk; Marilyn Adams, orthoptist; Kirsten Snow, orthoptist. (Aberdeen Health Foundation photo)

Ferris said the  equipment is helpful because it offers the kind of testing needed to see an  ophthalmologist , as well as part of the regular testing  re quired  for people with progressive eye conditions.   

The OCT equipment replaced  a machine that  had supported patient care at the site for  over  20 years.  The foundation committed to  the funding  in  2024  and they picked up the OCT in 2025.   

   


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year