Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

The administration office for the Municipality of the County of Inverness in Port Hood will be closed Thursday due to a water infrastructure issue causing no water availability to the office.

Aug 28, 2024 | Government Cancellations


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year