Happy Birthday Rhea MacPherson of North Grant, celebrating today, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll get your voucher mailed to the address supplied to us.
School is cancelled at Dalbrae Academy today due to a power outage. Support staff report for work at the regular time.
During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night in Arichat, it was agreed that municipal staff will look into the cost of extending water and sewer services for a potential apartment complex along the Grandique Road in Arichat. Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council they received a petition from a developer […]
Just ahead of the holiday season, Richmond Municipal Council has decided to change the way it financially assists food banks. During the committee-of-the-whole meeting on November 9 in Arichat, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council there are two options for allocating the $10,000 budgeted for food banks in Richmond County. Marchand said last year […]
LOCAL SPORTS The Halifax Mooseheads hockey team has postponed two games because of a positive COVID-test. A release from the Quebec Major Junior team says an employee tested positive for the virus, but has not been in contact with any players or staff. The release says the team is acting out of an abundance of […]