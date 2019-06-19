Listen Live
NSP outage map is showing an outage affecting over 2,300 customers in Antigonish, James River, to Cape George and to Ashdale. Website says a fire is responsible for the outage, and restoration is currently estimated at 5pm.
The Alumni Aquatic Center pool will be closed from 6:00 am until 4:00 pm on Thursday due to scheduled maintenance.
Antigonish County Residents Raise Concerns about Rail Crossi...7:50 am
Some residents are raising concerns regarding rail crossings on local properties. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway has been making changes impacting properties along the rail line. He said in some areas, residents had private crossings torn out, noting the one in Linwood is especially concerning as […]
Antigonish County Awaits Traffic Study from Province for Rou...7:44 am
County council is waiting to hear back on a traffic study. In April, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish asked the province to conduct a traffic study on route 337, which runs past St. Martha’s Hospital. Warden Owen McCarron said the traffic count is being collected. The warden said the county’s […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players S...12:29 pm
A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. The top local pick was forward Neil MacLean of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen fourth overall by the Fredericton Red Wings. Forward Merle Putnam of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets was selected in the second round […]