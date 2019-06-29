Listen Live
Patiently waiting for the truck pulls to begin @ 3pm at the Sherbrooke ball field! Come out and support SMECA and St. Mary's Amateur Athletic Association!
Due to the closure of Exit 33 at Beech Hill Road & the inability to access the Municipal Office, the deadline to pay property tax without incurring interest charges has been extended until Friday, July 5, 2019. @989XFM @1015_The_Hawk @Casket_News @StraitReporter
Fatal Collision in Antigonish County11:09 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say one man is dead after a collision on the roundabout at Beech Hill Road in Antigonish County. RCMP were called to the scene at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the driver of an ATV lost control of the vehicle as it entered the roundabout, and he was ejected from the vehicle. Witnesses […]
Antigonish Art Fair Opens For Another Season with a dedicati...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
The first art fair of the summer will feature a dedication to one of its founders. David Miller and Beth Latwaitis helped found the Antigonish Art fair, which take place every summer on alternating Fridays. With Miller’s passing in November, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said it was decided to honour him with a bench dedication. […]
Sports Roundup June 23 *UPDATED 9:45 am*6:34 am | Read Full Article
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]