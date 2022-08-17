The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking reduce the carbon footprint of new complex

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking reduce the carbon footprint of its latest housing project.

Angus MacGillivray, treasurer with the AAHS, said the new 12 unit complex on Appleseed Drive has solar panels on the roof which generate about one-third of the electricity required by the building. The society also received a grant they are using to invest in the Town of Antigonish’s solar garden in Brierly Brook. MacGillivray said the investment will bring the housing complex to net zero emissions.

The Department of Natural Resources asked the town to hold off construction of the solar garden until August 15 and the town complied. Once construction begins, the intention is for the solar garden to be operational by the spring/summer of 2023.