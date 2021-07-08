Listen Live
Man Faces Several Charges including Arson in Connection with...12:43 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with several counts including arson, in connection with a vehicle fire earlier this week in Blue Mountain. Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday, they received a report of the incident on Sherbrooke Road. Officers went to the scene and learned the vehicle was set on […]
Affordable Housing Project under construction in Antigonish ...10:36 am | Read Full Article
The Chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society says construction of its latest development on Appleseed Drive is proceeding well. Colleen Cameron anticipates they will welcome tenants to the new affordable housing facility December first. There will be 12 units; two will be three bedroom, six one bedroom and four two bedroom. Four units will be barrier free. […]
Kilted Golf Tournament Draws 28 Teams12:33 pm | Read Full Article
The Kilted Golf Tournament was held at the Antigonish Golf Club yesterday. A total of 28 teams of four were entered, playing a four person scramble. The overall winner is the Bobby Dunphy Team which includes Bobby Dunphy, Adam Dunphy, Sam Gorman and Maria Dunphy. The Mixed Division Winner is the Laurie Oakes Team, made […]