The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association to begins its Monthly Lunch and Learn program October 23rd

The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association or ACALA is kicking off its monthly Lunch and Learn program October 23 when they will have Nova Scotia Family Services on hand to discuss men’s health services. The event takes place at the community room of the People’s Place Library in Antigonish from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Shayla MacDonald, executive director for ACALA, said this will be the third or fourth year for the lunch and learns, which take place every month until June. She said they started a few years ago as a means of creating opportunities to hear from community members and things evolved from there. She called the lunch and learns a way to de-stigmatize accessing community services but also to humanize the people around us.

Previously, topics discussed included community safety, the work of A Roof Over Your Head, mental health awareness, and cultural inclusion.