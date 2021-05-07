Listen Live
Lost: two keys on a leather strap keychain, lost on Church Street between St. Ninian Street and Sobeys. If found, please call 902-872-1411.
Border and Other Restrictions to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20210507006
Province Identifies 227 New Cases of COVID-19 and One Death;...4:45 pm | Read Full Article
With spiking case counts, the province is introducing new restrictions and keeping schools closed, at least for the rest of the month. The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced 227 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,464 active cases of COVID-19. There are 50 people in hospital, […]
Inverness County Council adopts Permit Fees and Penalties un...12:40 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness Municipal Council has decided on permit fees and penalties under its Vending Bylaw. The decision was reached during yesterday’s regular monthly meeting after council reviewed the fees charged by other municipalities for stands and vending vehicles.Council was told that some municipalities have one flat fee, while others have different fees. District 4 Councillor John […]
Sports Roundup – May 26:31 am | Read Full Article
The Calgary Flames’ drive for a playoff spot is on thin ice. The Flames lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers, missing a chance to get closer to the Montreal Canadiens. Calgary is eight points back of the Habs for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Each team has six games left. […]