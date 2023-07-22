Listen Live
Today's bottle drive in Pomquet has been postponed.
Pictou County Race on the River (aka Dragon Boat races) are cancelled due to the heavy rains forecast today.
The Public Health Mobile Unit travels to communities across Nova Scotia offering COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests with or without an appointment. Find all upcoming clinics: https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
Highway 104 twinning holds opening2:08 pm | Read Full Article
The Highway 104 twinning project is nearly complete, and will provide safer driving for people travelling in Pictou and Antigonish counties. In the coming days, the final 12.5 kilometres between French River and Barneys River will open to traffic, linking four lanes of divided highway from Antigonish to the New Brunswick border. The construction cost […]
Tentative Agreement for Province’s Nurses Announced1:00 pm | Read Full Article
There’s a tentative agreement for the province’s nurses. The Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions, which includes the four labour organizations that represent nurses,licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners says the deal was reached in a meeting with Nova Scotia Health, the IWK Hospital and a conciliator late yesterday. Details of the package haven’t been […]
Sports Roundup – July 226:27 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS AGR Fastpitch League: Guysborough 6 Pomquet 5 Winning Pitcher – Adam Rodgers (14 K) Losing Pitcher- Jaiden Doiron (1K) Guysborough Top Hitters: James Connolly (HR, single), Aaron Long (2 singles, RBI) Pomquet Top Hitters: Blade Mann-Dixon (Inside the park HR), Logan MacDonald (HR), Blair VanOirshcot (Triple, single, RBI) Pomquet 11 Guysborough 2 Pomquet […]