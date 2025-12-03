The Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Organization Surveying the Public about the Impact of the Summer Drought on Private Wells

The Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Organization (REMO) is asking residents to take part in a survey about the affects of the dry weather over the summer on private wells in the county.

Blaise MacDonald, Antigonish regional emergency coordinator, pointed to the drought this summer, noting REMO handed out water to affected residents. He said they want to understand any lessons they can take from the summer’s drought to better plan should another drought happen.

It is available online with a link on the county’s web site or people can find paper copies at the municipal office. The survey closes on December 22.

MacDonald said residents were thankful for the water handed out over the summer,