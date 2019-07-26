The Arts Canopy project received a shot in the arm from the federal government

Local seniors programs received some attention from the federal government this week.

On Monday evening, July 22, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $25,000 in funding for the Arts Health Antigonish Society. Fraser said the money will go towards the Arts Canopy Project, which offers arts programming for people with dementia.

Fraser called it an excellent program, noting the federal government offered funding last year as well, adding it is an important initiative. He said it is easy to see the social benefits, with some people lighting up when they take part.

Seeing the connections people make when taking part in the program is incredible, said Fraser.

The MacLeod Group also received $5,000 to create new programs and purchase materials to allow seniors with dementia to engage in meaningful activity.

The funding comes from the government`s New Horizons for Seniors Program.